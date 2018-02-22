VEEER was built with maximizing your workflow speed in mind - which makes it an essential designer & developer productivity tool.Here’s why:

Drag, Minimize, Maximize andCenter Windows using Mouseclicks

Instantly – By clicking inside the window

Being a designer, developer or someone who works long days on the Mac, you need a tool that lets you arrange and move windows quickly. VEEER lets you to drag and control your windows by just activating the activation keys and double-clicking inside the window or dragging the window – without having to use the window title bar!

Split, Align and Resize Windowsusing Arrow- and WASD Keys

When working with multiple windows, for example when importing/exporting files or working in multiple applications simultaneously, switching between each window by minimizing and maximizing can cost a lot of time. VEEER lets you to align your windows by simply using the Arrow- or WASD keys.

Here's an overview of the shortcuts:

